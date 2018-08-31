Summer warmth, periodic moisture to continue

Across the Corn Belt, clusters of thunderstorms in the upper Midwest are maintaining soggy conditions. Lowland flooding persists along several rivers in southern Wisconsin. Despite the cloudiness and showers, above-normal temperatures are maintaining an accelerated pace of Midwestern summer crop development. On August 26, one-tenth of the U.S. corn crop was fully mature, compared to the 5-year average of 5%.

On the Plains, cloudiness is increasing, but widely scattered showers are confined to the northern half of the region. In addition, late-season heat covers much of the nation’s mid-section, hastening summer crop maturation and pushing Friday’s high temperatures to 95° or higher as far north as southwestern Nebraska.

In the South, warm weather continues to promote summer crop maturation. However, humid weather and scattered showers are slowing fieldwork in some areas. The most robust shower activity is occurring in the vicinity of the Gulf Coast.

In the West, mostly dry weather prevails. Topsoil moisture remains depleted in parts of the Far West, following a hot, dry summer. On August 26, Oregon led the nation with topsoil moisture rated 91% very short to short.

Near- or above-normal temperatures will cover much of the country during the next 5 days, except for a minor surge of cool air early next week across the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, the Southwestern monsoon circulation will become more active and begin to interact with cold fronts crossing the northern U.S. As a result, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains into the Great Lakes region. Periods of heavy rain could induce some additional flooding in the upper Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, locally heavy showers will linger along and near the Gulf Coast, while mostly dry weather will prevail in the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and rainfall nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions the Pacific Northwest and parts of the southern Rockies, and drier-than-normal weather in Oregon and portions of neighboring states.