Welcome rainfall for some; cooler days to come

Across the Corn Belt, showery weather is occurring across large sections of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri. The rain is especially beneficial for pastures and soybeans in drought-affected areas of the southwestern Corn Belt. On August 12, Missouri led the Midwest with pastures rated 76% very poor to poor.

On the Plains, near- or below-normal temperatures prevail in most areas, but hot weather is returning across parts of Montana. Small-grain harvesting is rapidly proceeding on the northern High Plains, while scattered showers are benefiting pastures and immature summer crops from South Dakota to northern Texas.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors a return to fieldwork in a broad area stretching from the western Gulf Coast region into the southern Mid-Atlantic States. In contrast, showery weather prevails across the mid-South and lower Southeast. In the former region, the showers are further easing previously dry conditions.

In the West, poor air quality from wildfire smoke continues to plague the interior Northwest and portions of California’s Central Valley. Nearly 100 wildfires, in various stages of containment, are active across the eleven Western States. Hot weather persists across most of the region, while monsoon-related showers are largely confined to portions of the Four Corners States.

Late-summer heat will continue in much of the West and briefly return across the northern Plains. By week’s end, however, another surge of cool air will arrive across the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, several slow-moving disturbances will help to focus rainfall in various parts of the central and eastern U.S. during the next several days. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more from central sections of the Rockies and Plains eastward into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Scattered showers will occur in other areas, including the northern Plains, Southwest, and Atlantic Coast States. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail in southern Texas and the Pacific Coast States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the Plains, mid-South, and much of the Midwest, while hotter-than-normal weather will prevail in the Far West and along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall nearly nationwide should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in southern Florida and the Northwest.