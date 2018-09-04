An active, wet pattern for much of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, rivers are running high following recent downpours in several areas, including eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. Currently, locally heavy showers persist across the upper Midwest, maintaining the threat of additional flooding. In contrast, hot, dry weather in the eastern Corn Belt favors corn and soybean maturation.

On the Plains, abundant rain is falling in the vicinity of a cold front. The showers are slowing fieldwork but benefiting rangeland, pastures, and immature summer crops—and boosting topsoil moisture in advance of the winter wheat planting season. Flash flooding is occurring in several areas, including south-central Texas.

In the South, Tropical Storm Gordon is approaching the central Gulf Coast. Early Tuesday morning, Gordon was centered about 190 miles east-southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River, moving toward the west-northwest at 15 mph. More than a week ago, on August 26, cotton bolls open in the region that could be affected by Gordon’s wind and rain ranged from 23% in Tennessee to 67% in Louisiana.

In the West, hot, mostly dry weather remains in place, especially across northern California and the northern Great Basin. Any showers that are occurring are confined to the Southwest.

Gordon may become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Tuesday night along the central Gulf Coast. As Gordon moves inland, a 2- to 5-foot storm surge could occur from southeastern Louisiana to western Florida. For inland areas along Gordon’s path, the primarily threat will be flash flooding due to rainfall that could reach a foot. Once inland, Gordon’s forward speed should slow, maintaining the flood threat as the remnant circulation crosses the mid-South and turns toward the middle Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, a slow-moving cold front could lead to rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches or more in the Corn Belt, with showers eventually spreading into the Mid-Atlantic States. In contrast, hot, dry weather will prevail in the West, except for locally heavy showers in the central and southern Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall in most areas along and northwest of a line from the southern High Plains to Lake Michigan will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the South, East, and Ohio Valley.