A change weather for the Corn Belt & Plains

Across the Corn Belt, sharply cooler air, along with rain, is arriving across the upper Midwest. Wet conditions continue to hamper upper Midwestern fieldwork; on September 23, topsoil moisture was rated 25% surplus in Iowa and 21% surplus in Minnesota. Meanwhile, scattered showers are also affecting the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region, maintaining a sluggish pace for early-season harvest efforts.

On the Plains, cool, breezy, showery weather is slowing a previously rapid pace of winter wheat planting across the northern half of the region. In Nebraska, nearly one-third (31%) of the intended winter wheat acreage was planted during the week ending September 23, with 53% planted overall. Meanwhile, fields continue to dry out across the southern Plains, following last week’s significant rainfall event.

In the South, a cold front draped across the Appalachians and the central Gulf Coast region is generating scattered showers. Meanwhile, favorably dry weather prevails in still-flooded sections of the eastern Carolinas.

In the West, mostly dry weather prevails, although lingering cool conditions in the northern Rockies contrast with building warmth in the Pacific Coast States and the Southwest. The Western warmth favors fieldwork, but breezy conditions in northern California are contributing to an elevated wildfire threat.

In the West, late-season warmth and mostly dry conditions will promote summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting. Farther east, however, a series of cold fronts will maintain showery conditions and introduce progressively cooler weather across parts of the central and eastern U.S. A Frost Advisory has already been issued for Wednesday morning for portions of western Nebraska and environs. By week’s end, freezes will likely end the growing season across portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the South and East, with lesser amounts expected across the Plains and Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures in the Pacific Coast States and from the northern Rockies into the upper Great Lakes region, while warmer-than-normal weather should stretch from the Four Corners States into the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions should dominate the country, with near-normal precipitation limited to portions of the middle and southern Atlantic States.