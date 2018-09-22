A change in weather well-underway

Across the Corn Belt, cool, breezy weather prevails. Significant lowland flooding persists in parts of the upper Midwest, particularly in northwestern Iowa and environs, following recent downpours.

On the Plains, cool weather has replaced previously warm conditions. Meanwhile, heavy rain has developed across the southern Plains, halting fieldwork and causing local flooding, but generally benefiting rangeland and pastures.

In the South, major to record flooding continues in parts of eastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. On the Cape Fear River, the highest crest since September 1945 is moving through Elizabethtown, North Carolina. All of the Southeast is experiencing warm, mostly dry weather—favorable for recovery efforts in hurricane- and flood-affected areas.

In the West, dry weather has returned to Arizona and New Mexico, following recent rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Depression Nineteen-E. Currently, warm, dry weather dominates the West. Although fire activity has slightly waned, there are still about six dozen Western wildfires, in various stages of containment.

Heavy rain falling across the south-central U.S. will spread eastward, reaching the central and

southern Appalachians during the weekend. Storm-total rainfall could reach 2 to 6 inches from the southern Plains into the lower Ohio Valley. By early next week, a cold front crossing the northern U.S. will spark locally heavy showers (1 to 2 inches) in the Midwest. A surge of late-season warmth will precede the cold front. Elsewhere, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in most areas west of the Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across the Rockies, Plains, and upper Midwest, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the East and the Far West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in the West should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions throughout the South, East, and much of the Midwest.