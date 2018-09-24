A changing pattern for much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, rain is maintaining the threat of flooding in the Ohio Valley, but dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. The dry weather is especially beneficial in the upper Midwest, where last week’s heavy rain induced lowland flooding and halted early-season harvest efforts.

On the Plains, cool weather trails a cold front into Montana and the Dakotas. A few showers are occurring in the vicinity of the front, but dry weather prevails across the central and southern Plains. Some fieldwork delays persist, however, on the southern Plains, following last week’s heavy rainfall.

In the South, moderate to major flooding continues in the eastern Carolinas along the Pee Dee, Neuse, and Cape Fear Rivers, although most rivers have crested and begun to fall. Meanwhile, a nearly stationary front arcs from the central Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic States, generating widespread, fieldwork-halting showers.

In the West, mostly dry weather prevails, although chilly conditions in the northern Rockies contrast with late-season heat from California to the southern Rockies. Due to dry, breezy weather and low humidity levels, there is an elevated wildfire threat from northern California to the central Rockies.

West of the Rockies, dry weather will accompany a late-season heat wave, favoring fieldwork but leading to the potential for new wildfire development or expansion of existing fires. Meanwhile, a pair of cold fronts will swing through the central and eastern U.S., generating widespread showers and introducing progressively cooler air. In the western Gulf Coast region and east of a line from Louisiana to Michigan, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts. Occasional showers will also dot the Plains and upper Midwest. By week’s end, growing season-ending freezes can be expected across large sections of the northern Plains and portions of the far upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures across the northern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will stretch from the Four Corners States into the Southeast. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions will prevail nearly nationwide, with near-normal precipitation limited to the Atlantic Seaboard and parts of the Pacific Northwest.