Dry weather to continue across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, favorably dry weather prevails, although lowland flooding persists in parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Warmth is returning across the upper Midwest, helping to dry out still-soggy fields.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather is promoting a gradual return to fieldwork in areas that have received heavy rain in recent days. In addition, late-season warmth is overspreading large sections of the Plains in advance of an approaching cold front. Tuesday’s high temperatures should top 90° as far north as South Dakota.

In the South, heavy showers and local flooding continue along the Texas coast. Scattered showers also dot Florida’s peninsula. Producers in the potential path of Hurricane Florence are harvesting corn and other crops, as crop maturity and field conditions permit, and preparing farm operations for the approaching storm.

In the West, dry, windy weather is leading to a critical wildfire threat across portions of the Great Basin and the Intermountain region. In contrast, cooler air is arriving in the Northwest, accompanied by isolated showers. Cool air is also overspreading coastal California.

Category 4 Hurricane Florence will churn toward the Atlantic Seaboard, likely reaching the coast of North Carolina late Thursday or Friday. Florence is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane, resulting in potentially devastating coastal damage due to wind, waves, and storm surge. However, even greater impacts may occur after Florence moves inland and possibly loops or stalls, leading to the potential for catastrophic flooding. Storm-total rainfall could reach 20 inches or more in parts of the southern Mid-Atlantic region. Meanwhile, most of the remainder of the country will experience dry weather, with warmth shifting eastward as cooler air overspreads California and the Northwest. Notable exceptions to the dry pattern will include the western Gulf Coast region, where additional flooding may occur, and across the North from the Pacific Northwest to Lake Superior.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in northern California and from the Pacific Northwest to northwestern Minnesota. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall in many parts of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the western Gulf Coast region, the north-central U.S., and large sections of the Appalachians and Atlantic Coast States.