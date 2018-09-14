Favorable weather for early-harvest in some locales

Across the Corn Belt, warm, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation and early-season harvest efforts. On September 9, Missouri led the Midwest with 12% of its corn harvested.

On the Plains, very warm, dry weather is hastening summer crop maturation and promoting harvest activities and winter wheat planting. On September 9, Colorado and South Dakota led the Plains with 7% of their intended winter wheat acreage planted. Friday’s high temperatures will exceed 90° as far north as Nebraska.

In the South, Hurricane Florence made landfall around daybreak Friday near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, with sustained winds near 90 mph and gusts in excess of 100 mph. The hurricane has slowed considerably and is currently drifting westward around 5 mph. Florence has resulted in widespread power outages and has produced more than 20 inches of rain (and severe flooding) in several coastal North Carolina locations, and additional totals of at least 20 to 25 inches can be expected in some areas. Elsewhere, locally heavy showers continue along and near the Texas coast, maintaining the threat of flooding.

In the West, cooler air has settled across much of California and the Northwest, but late-season heat continues farther inland. Dry, windy conditions are leading to an elevated to critical risk of wildfires in the Great Basin and the Intermountain West. On September 9, topsoil moisture was rated 95% very short to short in Oregon.

“Florence” will continue to slowly drift along the North and South Carolina border. Severe coastal impacts, such as storm surge, battering waves, beach erosion, and wind damage will slowly diminish, but a major threat of catastrophic freshwater flooding will persist for many days and expand from coastal areas into the central and southern Appalachians. Elsewhere, significant rainfall should be confined to southern Texas and the nation’s northern tier, from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest. Much of the remainder of the country will remain warm, as cooler air arrives across the North and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions from northern California and the Pacific Northwest to northern Minnesota. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall in the West should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the central and eastern U.S.