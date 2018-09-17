Ideal early-harvest weather across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, warm, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation and early-season harvest efforts, although rain associated with Tropical Depression Florence is falling in the eastern Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, very warm, dry weather is hastening summer crop maturation and promoting harvest activities over the southern half of the region. Monday’s high temperatures will top 90° as far north as southern Nebraska out ahead of a cold front currently producing scattered showers in Montana and the Dakotas.

In the South, locally heavy showers associated with the remnants of Hurricane Florence —now a tropical depression centered in eastern Kentucky—continue from the southern Atlantic Coast into the Mid-Atlantic States. Florence has resulted in widespread power outages and produced more than 20 inches of rain (and severe flooding) in southeastern North Carolina. Elsewhere, generally dry weather prevails.

In the West, cooler air lingers across much of California and the Northwest, but late-season heat continues farther inland. Dry, windy conditions are leading to an elevated to critical risk of wildfires in the Great Basin and the Intermountain West. Despite recent showers, topsoil moisture remains limited in the Northwest.

The remnants of Hurricane Florence —now a tropical depression centered in eastern Kentucky—will accelerate east-northeastward, producing additional locally heavy downpours in the Southeast while bringing moderate to heavy showers to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will develop along a cold front currently stretching from the upper Midwest to the northcentral Plains, generating increasingly heavy rain from the northern Plains into western and northern portions of the Corn Belt. Chilly conditions north of the front will contrast with late-season heat from the southcentral Plains to the Appalachians. Out West, dry weather is expected initially, though showers are expected to arrive and intensify over the lower Four Corners Region by mid-week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions from California and the Pacific Northwest to northern portions of Minnesota and New England. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall is anticipated across much of the Nation, save for a pocket of drier-than-normal conditions in the central Rockies and environs.