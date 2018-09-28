A mild, wet start to October for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather is slowing evaporation rates, delaying a return to full-scale harvest operations despite unusually early corn and soybean maturation. In fact, lowland flooding persists in parts of the upper Midwest, particularly in Iowa and portions of neighboring states.

On the Plains, Freeze warnings were in effect from the eastern Dakotas to northern Wisconsin. However, nearly all summer crops in the freeze-affected area are mature or have already been harvested. Elsewhere, a few showers are occurring across the central Plains, where chilly weather prevails, while warmth lingers across the southernmost Plains.

In the South, a few showers linger along and near the Atlantic Seaboard, but dry weather has returned to the Mississippi Delta. Fieldwork, including harvest of various crops, is resuming as conditions permit. On September 23, the U.S. rice harvest was 65% complete; the cotton harvest was 16% complete.

In the West, a late-season warm spell dominates areas west of the Rockies, favoring summer crop maturation and fieldwork such as harvest activities and winter wheat planting. In California, the rice harvest was 15% complete as of September 23, while 13% of the intended winter wheat acreage had been sown.

Eastern Pacific Hurricane Rosa will curve toward northwestern Mexico and weaken before likely making landfall early next week. However, Rosa could spark heavy U.S. showers early next week from the Southwest to the Great Lakes region, as remnant moisture merges with a cold front. Meanwhile, a pattern change will result in a slow transition toward cooler weather in the West, while warmth will build across the South. At the same time, chilly weather will prevail across the North, resulting in some weekend freezes—mainly from the northern Plains into northern New England.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal precipitation across the nation, the exception being the Southeast, where drier conditions are expected. Unseasonably cool weather in the West and northern Plains will contrast with warmer-than-normal weather elsewhere.