Near-ideal weather for now; wetter days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, warm, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation and early harvest efforts, although showers are creeping into the western Corn Belt. As of September 16, Midwestern corn was rated more than 70 percent good to excellent in every state except for Missouri (29 percent) and Michigan (51 percent).

On the Plains, a continuation of warm, dry weather over the southern half of the region is promoting early winter wheat planting. Similarly, dry albeit cooler conditions on the northern Plains favor spring wheat harvesting and winter wheat sowing.

In the South, flood recovery efforts are underway in the Carolinas, though showers associated with the remnants of Hurricane Florence (now a tropical depression centered in Pennsylvania) linger along the Atlantic Coast. Sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue in the Gulf Coast States.

In the West, cool air lingers over California and the Northwest, while late-season heat continues farther inland; dry, hot, windy conditions are elevating the risk of wildfires from southern California into the northcentral Rockies. Drought remains a concern in the Northwest, where pastures were rated 56 and 81 percent poor to very poor in Washington and Oregon, respectively, as of September 16.

The remnants of Hurricane Florence —now a tropical depression centered in Pennsylvania —will produce locally heavy showers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States before finally exiting the coast Tuesday night. Meanwhile, showers will increase and intensify along and north of a stationary front from the northern half of the Plains into the western and northern Corn Belt; rain will be enhanced by an area of low pressure expected to develop along the front during the latter half of the week. Farther south, tropical moisture will surge northward across the Four Corners Region, fueling increasingly heavy showers. This moisture will ultimately lead to moderate to heavy rain on the southern Plains by week’s end. The remainder of the West will remain warm and dry, while mostly sunny skies aid flood recovery efforts in the Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions from California and the Pacific Northwest eastward along the Canadian border. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall is anticipated across much of the Nation, save for a pocket of drier-than-normal conditions in the Four Corners States.