Warmer, drier weather to return in the new week

Across the Corn Belt, lowland flooding persists in parts of the upper Midwest, despite a return of dry weather. Rain continues, however, along and south of a line from southern Iowa to northern Ohio. On September 2, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-fifth surplus in Wisconsin (37%), Michigan (26%), and Iowa (21%).

On the Plains, showery weather persists across the southeastern half of the region. Except in areas where flash flooding or lowland flooding is occurring, the rain is generally benefiting rangeland, pastures, and immature summer crops. Meanwhile on the northern High Plains, hot, dry weather is promoting fieldwork, including winter wheat planting preparations.

In the South, the remnants of Gordon are producing a few heavy showers in Arkansas and environs. Early Friday morning, Tropical Depression Gordon was centered about 30 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas, drifting northward at 5 mph. Elsewhere, hot, humid weather prevails in the Southeast.

In the West, hot weather prevails, except in the southern Rockies and along the immediate Pacific Coast. Northwestern heat favors fieldwork, including late-season small grain harvesting.

A cold front, infused with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Gordon, will spark heavy rain (locally 2 to 6 inches or more) from the lower Midwest into the Northeast. By early next week, lingering showers will be mostly confined to the South and East, while drier air will overspread the Plains and Midwest. The remainder of the U.S., from the Pacific Coast into the upper Midwest, will remain mostly dry during the next 5 days, except for a few showers in the Pacific Northwest. Late-season heat will accompany the dry weather across the northern High Plains and much of the West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nearly nationwide. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be confined to northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across much of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, and across the nation’s northern tier as far east as Lake Superior.