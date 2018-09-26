Warmer, wetter days to return to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a cold front stretching from the lower Great Lakes region into the Ohio Valley is producing scattered showers. Cool, breezy weather prevails across the remainder of the Midwest, as some producers continue to await enough field drying to be able to resume harvest activities.

On the Plains, Frost Advisories and Freezes Warnings were in effect early Wednesday across parts of the Dakotas and western Nebraska. However, dry weather has returned to the northern Plains, where winter wheat planting and other autumn fieldwork had been recently slowed by rain showers. Meanwhile, cool, showery weather has developed across the southern Plains, slowing fieldwork but further easing drought.

In the South, a cold front continues to slowly drift eastward toward the Appalachians, preceded and accompanied by scattered showers. Hurricane and flood recovery efforts continue in the eastern Carolinas under mostly favorable conditions.

In the West, building late-season warmth is ideal for summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting. On September 23, Washington led the nation with 65% of its intended winter wheat acreage planted, compared to the 5-year average of 57%. However, rain is needed to promote Northwestern wheat germination and establishment.

Record-setting warmth will prevail west of the Rockies into the weekend, followed by a modest cooling trend. Mostly dry weather will accompany the Western warmth. Meanwhile, a series of cold fronts will sweep across the central and eastern U.S., sparking scattered showers and introducing progressively cooler air across the Plains and upper Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from the western Gulf Coast region into the middle and southern Atlantic States. Rainfall could top an inch in parts of the upper Midwest. Late-week and weekend freezes can be expected across the nation’s northern tier, starting across the northern Plains and eventually reaching northern New England.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the northern Plains, upper Great Lakes region, and northern New England, while near-normal rainfall will be confined to western Washington and southern Florida.