A cool, but largely dry Midwest weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Tuesday as far south as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, fully ending the Midwestern growing season. Wet soils are maintaining a sluggish fieldwork pace in the upper Midwest, where just 1 to 5% of the corn and soybeans were harvested during the week ending October 14 in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas.

On the Plains, Freezes occurred Tuesday morning throughout Kansas and into northern Oklahoma. Meanwhile, a chilly rain is falling across central and northeastern Texas, hampering fieldwork. As winter wheat planting and harvest efforts continue across the Plains, wet conditions have slowed fieldwork. On October 14, topsoil moisture was 35% surplus in Kansas, along with 31% in Oklahoma, 29% in Texas, and 24% in Nebraska.

In the South, warm, dry weather continues in hurricane recovery areas of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Meanwhile, rain showers—accompanied by sharply cooler weather—extend northeastward from the western Gulf Coast region into the Tennessee Valley.

In the West, precipitation is confined to Arizona, where some rain and snow showers are occurring. Meanwhile, critical fire weather conditions exist in parts of southern California due to gusty winds and low humidity levels. Elsewhere, winter wheat has been slow to emerge in parts of the Northwest because of cool weather and dry soils; Washington’s wheat was 47% emerged on October 14, well below the 5-year average of 62%.

Cool weather will continue to cover much of the central and eastern U.S., although warmth will linger in the lower Southeast and briefly return across the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, above-normal temperatures will dominate the Far West. Precipitation will remain heavy at times across the south-central U.S., where additional rainfall could total 1 to 4 inches or more. Other areas will receive little or no precipitation, with completely dry weather expected during the next 5 days from the Pacific Coast into the upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across much of the central and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will be confined to southern Florida, the northern High Plains, and the West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from the northern half of the Plains to the middle and northern Atlantic States should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Deep South, Southwest, and Far West.