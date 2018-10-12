Despite chill, gradually drier pattern gets underway

Across the Corn Belt, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Friday across northern corn and soybean production areas as far east as Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Summer crops in the freeze-affected region are largely mature, but the cool weather is contributing to a slow return to fieldwork due to low evaporation rates. In addition, lowland flooding continues in parts of the upper Midwest, as water drains from creeks into larger rivers.

On the Plains, cool weather prevails. Scattered rain and snow showers are slowing fieldwork across parts of the northern Plains, while patches of light rain are occurring farther south. Across most of the nation’s mid-section, topsoil moisture is adequate for winter wheat germination and establishment. However, pockets of lowland flooding persist in an area broadly centered across the east-central Plains.

In the South, Tropical Storm Michael has departed the southern Mid-Atlantic States and is accelerating across the western Atlantic Ocean, although pockets of flooding linger. In hardest-hit areas of western Florida and environs, recovery efforts—including search-and-rescue operations—continue under favorable conditions.

In the West, cloudiness is increasing and a few showers are developing across Arizona and New Mexico in advance of Tropical Storm Sergio. Meanwhile, temperatures have rebounded to above-normal levels in northern California and parts of the Northwest, favoring the emergence of recently-planted winter grains.

Another surge of cold air will reach the nation’s mid-section during the weekend and soon overspread much of the remainder of the country. Warmth will prevail, however, in the Far West and linger across the lower Southeast. By early next week, freezes can be expected across much of the Plains and Midwest. Meanwhile, widespread precipitation will precede and accompany the cold surge. The first batch of rain, associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Sergio, will primarily affect the southwestern and south-central U.S. Later, widespread showers will affect the South, East, and lower Midwest, while snow can be expected across central and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to Florida, the Pacific Coast States, and northernmost sections of the Rockies and High Plains, while wetter-than-normal conditions should be confined to Florida’s peninsula and the Rio Grande Valley.