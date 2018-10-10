Drier, but much cooler, colder weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, a strong cold front crossing the Mississippi Valley is producing widespread showers. Cool air covers the western Corn Belt, while lingering warmth prevails in the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Lowland flooding continues along several rivers from northern Missouri to southern Wisconsin.

On the Plains, snow is halting winter wheat planting and harvest activities in parts of Nebraska and the Dakotas. Meanwhile, cold, dry weather covers the central and southern Plains, although pockets of lowland flooding persist in the wake of recent downpours from central Texas into eastern Kansas.

In the South, ferocious, Category 4 Hurricane Michael is bearing down on the Gulf Coast, moving toward the north at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 145 mph. High winds and rain squalls are already spreading inland across western Florida and environs. Georgia’s peanut harvest was 38% complete by October 7, while the state’s cotton harvest was just 12% complete.

In the West, cool, dry weather prevails in most areas. Although recent showers have aided newly planted Northwestern winter wheat, Oregon leads the nation in topsoil moisture rated very short to short—85% on October 7.

Later Wednesday, Hurricane Michael will make landfall in western Florida, resulting in potentially catastrophic damage due to extremely high winds and a 9- to 13-foot storm surge. Wind damage will extend far inland across p arts of Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, as well as the Carolinas, with significant losses expected for timber and row crops such as cotton and soybeans. In addition, heavy rain (4 to 12 inches) could trigger flash flooding, despite the hurricane’s relatively fast forward speed. By Friday, Michael will depart the East Coast, trailed by a surge of cool, dry air. Farther west, snow will end later Wednesday across the northern Plains and far upper Midwest. Elsewhere, moisture associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Sergio will contribute to the late-week return of wet weather in the south-central U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures from the Rockies to the Appalachians, while warmer-than-normal weather will be confined to the southern Atlantic region and the Pacific Coast States. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from the Pacific Northwest to the upper Midwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the southern and eastern U.S.