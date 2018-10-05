Excessively wet pattern for parts of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, warmth lingers across southernmost corn and soybean production areas, including the lower Ohio Valley. Cool air covers the remainder of the Corn Belt, while widespread showers are halting harvest activities in the upper Mississippi Valley and the upper Great Lakes region. Some wet snow is falling in northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

On the Plains, cool, mostly cloudy weather covers the northwestern half of the region, slowing summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting and emergence. In addition, isolated rain and snow showers dot the northern Plains. Meanwhile on the southern Plains, producers are harvesting summer crops and planting winter wheat in advance of a forthcoming heavy rain event.

In the South, very warm, mostly dry weather remains ideal for summer crop maturation and harvesting of crops such as corn, cotton, peanuts, and rice. Friday’s high temperatures could reach 90° as far north as the Carolinas.

In the West, cool weather prevails, especially across the northern half of the region. Freeze Warnings were effect early Friday in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Scattered rain and snow showers are affecting the northern Intermountain West, while rain is approaching the Pacific Northwest.

A pair of slow-moving storms will help to focus heavy rainfall across the nation’s mid-section during the next several days. Starting late Friday, showers and thunderstorms will become more concentrated in a line from the Great Lakes region to northern Texas. Rain will fall across the same general area into next week, leading to 5-day totals that could reach 2 to 10 inches from the southern Plains into the upper Midwest. As a result, another significant river flood event could unfold across the upper Midwest, with flash flooding possible across a much broader area. Elsewhere, periods of snow will affect the Rockies and northern Plains, while very warm weather will continue in the Southeast and along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from southern Texas to Michigan, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the Plains, West, and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather nearly nationwide should contrast with below-normal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest.