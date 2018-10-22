Favorable fall weather across the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather lingers east of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, the return of above-normal temperatures across the western Corn Belt favors an acceleration of corn and soybean harvest efforts, except in some of the most waterlogged fields.

On the Plains, dry weather and above-normal temperatures favor summer crop harvesting and late-season winter wheat planting efforts, especially across northern and central production areas. Across parts of the southern Plains, however, some fields remain excessively wet in the wake of last week’s downpours. In addition, cool conditions persist across Texas, while cloudiness is increasing in advance of a new storm.

In the South, Frost Advisories were in effect early Monday as far south as northern sections of Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. Meanwhile, Freeze Warnings covered large sections of Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In hurricane recovery areas of the lower Southeast, cooler weather has replaced previously hot conditions.

In the West, scattered but locally heavy showers dot the Great Basin and the Four Corners States. Meanwhile, dry weather and mostly above-normal temperatures favor fieldwork in California and the Northwest.

Cool weather will continue to dominate the central and eastern U.S., except for above-normal temperatures across the northern High Plains. Meanwhile, late-season warmth will cover much of the West. Although most of the country—including large sections of the northern Plains, Midwest, and Far West—will experience dry weather for the remainder of the week, significant rain will develop across the South. The rain will be associated with a slow-moving storm system, which will begin to draw moisture from eastern Pacific Hurricane Willa. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from Texas to the southern Atlantic Coast, excluding southern Florida. By week’s end, a coastal storm may begin to form along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for cooler-than-normal conditions in much of the eastern half of the U.S., while above-normal temperatures will prevail across the northern High Plains and the West. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across much of the northern and eastern U.S. should contrast with below-normal precipitation from California to Texas.