Favorable fall weather temporarily resumes

Across the Corn Belt, cool, cloudy conditions prevail downwind of the Great Lakes, stretching as far south as the middle Ohio Valley. Mild, dry weather is overspreading the remainder of the Midwest, favoring previously delayed corn and soybean harvest efforts.

On the Plains, unusually warm weather favors summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting, germination, and establishment. Monday’s high temperatures could exceed 75° as far north as southwestern Nebraska. Any precipitation is limited to the northernmost Plains, where patches of light rain are occurring.

In the South, dry weather favors harvest efforts for crops such as cotton, peanuts, and soybeans, as well as winter wheat planting. However, widespread fog was noted early Monday in the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, mild, dry weather prevails from California to the central and southern Rockies, despite an increase in cloudiness. Meanwhile, scattered rain and high-elevation snow showers stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies, with some Northwestern winter wheat production areas receiving beneficial moisture.

Tranquil weather will prevail in most areas of the country during the next several days. By mid-week, however, a developing storm system and its trailing cold front will help to focus rainfall across the South, East, and lower Midwest. By week’s end, storm-total rainfall could reach 1 to 4 inches or more from eastern Texas into the Northeast. In addition, periods of heavy precipitation will affect the Pacific Northwest. In contrast, little or no precipitation will fall from California to the central and southern High Plains, except for some snow in the Rockies. Elsewhere, mild weather across the Rockies and Plains will yield to below-normal temperatures by midweek. Cool conditions will expand to cover most areas from the Plains eastward by week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures across the Plains, Midwest, and mid-South, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the West and along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from California to the southern High Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the U.S.