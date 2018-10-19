Largely dry, cool pattern to continue

Across the Corn Belt, light rain across the upper Midwest in advance of a cold front is causing some renewed fieldwork delays. On October 14, the soybean harvest was at least 30 percentage points behind the respective state 5-year averages in Iowa, Minnesota, and the Dakotas.

On the Plains, ongoing rainfall in central Texas is maintaining the threat of additional flooding. Other complications related to the southern Plains’ wetness include harvest delays and possible degradation of quality for summer crops that remain in the field. Meanwhile, a cold front crossing the northern Plains is resulting in breezy conditions.

In the South, significant rainfall is confined to the western Gulf Coast region. Elsewhere, hurricane recovery continues in western Florida and environs under favorable conditions, while widespread frost was reported early Friday in the Atlantic Coast States as far south as Virginia.

In the West, dry weather continues to promote autumn fieldwork. In California, the rice harvest was 60% complete by October 14, while the cotton harvest was 20% complete. Warm, dry weather also favors the emergence and growth of Northwestern winter grains, although rain is needed to ensure proper establishment.

Late-season warmth will continue across West, except for lingering cool conditions in the southern Rockies. Meanwhile, another strong surge of cool air will overspread the Midwest and Northeast during the weekend, with below-normal temperatures later expanding to cover the eastern half of the country. Showers will precede and accompany the surge of cool air, with rain lingering into the weekend across the South and East. Early next week, a new storm system will begin to form across the South, with heavy rain possibly returning to Texas and environs. In contrast, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in much of California and across northern sections of the Rockies and Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for cooler-than-normal conditions across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while near- to above-normal temperatures will prevail in the western half of the country and along and near the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the nation should contrast near- to below-normal precipitation in the Southwest and from the upper Great Lakes region into New England.