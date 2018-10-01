Mild to warm, but wet days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, late-season warmth in the Ohio and middle Mississippi Valleys is promoting corn and soybean maturation and harvesting. In contrast, cool, rainy weather is affecting portions of the northern Corn Belt, causing renewed fieldwork delays. A weekend cold snap ended the growing season across large sections of Minnesota and Wisconsin, although most corn and soybeans were mature enough to withstand the freeze.

On the Plains, warm, dry weather across the southern half of the region is ideal for summer crop maturation and harvesting. In contrast, cool weather prevails on the northern Plains, accompanied by lingering showers. Recent freezes broadly ended the growing season in Montana and North Dakota.

In the South, favorably dry weather prevails in the southern Mid-Atlantic region, where hurricane- and flood recovery efforts continue. Currently, shower activity has shifted to the Deep South, from coastal Texas to Florida, while summer-like warmth prevails throughout the region.

In the West, tropical showers in advance of Tropical Storm Rosa are overspreading Arizona, slowing or halting fieldwork but providing some drought relief. More than a week ago, on September 23, the Arizona cotton harvest was 19% complete, while bolls were 96% open.

Rapidly weakening Tropical Storm Rosa will make landfall later Monday across Baja California, with remnant moisture continuing to stream across the southwestern U.S. Storm-total rainfall could reach 2 to 4 inches or more in Arizona and environs. Meanwhile, a cold front entering the western U.S. will generate additional showers, which could total 1 to 2 inches in parts of California. By week’s end, cool air will engulf much of the North and West, while late-season warmth will further expand across the South, East, and lower Midwest. As a cold front edges southeastward, late-week showers and thunderstorms will become numerous across the Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across roughly the eastern half of the U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the northwestern half of the Plains and the West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall can be expected nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of wet weather occurring from the Four Corners States to the Plains and upper Midwest.