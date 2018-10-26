Showery weather slowing Corn Belt fieldwork

Across the Corn Belt, cool, cloudy, showery weather is slowing or halting fieldwork. On October 21, prior to the rainfall, the only Midwestern States where the soybean harvest was at least two-thirds complete were Illinois (74% harvested) and Indiana (67%).

On the Plains, dry weather prevails, accompanied by the return of near- or above-normal temperatures. Those conditions are nearly ideal for harvest activities and winter wheat planting, emergence, and establishment.

In the South, rain is spreading into the southern Atlantic States but has ended from the Mississippi Delta westward. Some lowland flooding persists in the western Gulf Coast region; for example, portions of the Trinity and Nueces Rivers in Texas remain significantly above flood stage.

In the West, precipitation is limited to the northern tier, from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Additional rain will be required, however, for the proper establishment of Northwestern winter grains. Across the remainder of the West, mild, dry weather is promoting harvest activities and other autumn fieldwork.

A developing storm system along the Atlantic Seaboard will drift northward during the weekend, delivering rain and gusty winds to parts of the eastern U.S. Weekend snow may fall in portions of the northern Appalachians. Many other areas of the country, particularly from California to the central and southern High Plains, will experience dry weather during the next 5 days. Warmth, currently confined to the western half of the country, will gradually expand eastward into the Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, periods of locally heavy precipitation will fall in the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, while occasional but mostly light showers will affect the Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures in most areas from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the East and Far West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in California, the Great Basin, and the Desert Southwest will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country.