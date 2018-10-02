Unseasonal warmth to accompany wetter days

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather generally favors corn and soybean maturation and harvesting. However, warm weather in the southern Corn Belt contrasts with cool conditions in the Great Lakes region and the upper Midwest. The cool weather is slowing evaporation rates and limiting fieldwork in areas that received heavy September rainfall. On September 30, Iowa led the Midwest with topsoil moisture rated 27% surplus.

On the Plains, chilly weather is confined to northern Montana. Elsewhere, warm, mostly dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting. At the end of September, Nebraska led the nation with 72% of its intended winter wheat acreage planted. At least one-fifth of the intended winter wheat acreage was planted during the week ending September 30 in Colorado, Kansas, and Montana.

In the South, pockets of wetness persist—following last week’s heavy rain—from the western and central Gulf Coast States to the Appalachians. On September 30, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-third surplus in Tennessee (53% surplus), Virginia (43%), Arkansas (39%), Kentucky (35%), and Louisiana (34%). Currently, scattered showers are primarily confined to the interior Southeast, including parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

In the West, rainfall associated with Tropical Depression Rosa is soaking parts of Arizona. At the end of September, Arizona’s cotton was 22% harvested, ahead of the 5-year average of 15%. Meanwhile, a cold front crossing northern and central California is producing showers, curbing the wildfire threat but slowing or halting fieldwork. California’s rice harvest was 18% complete by September 30, behind the average of 27%.

For the remainder of Tuesday, Rosa’s remnants will continue to deliver locally heavy showers to the Southwest. The tropical moisture will be absorbed by a cold front, leading to mid- to late-week downpours (locally 1 to 3 inches or more) in parts of the Plains and Midwest. Meanwhile, cool, showery weather will develop across much of the West, as a pair of Pacific cold fronts move ashore. Cool weather will also lurk across the North. Elsewhere, late-season warmth will dominate the South, East, and lower Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures along and northwest of a line from New Mexico to Minnesota, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the South, East, and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and parts of the East.