A very active pattern across the Nation

Across the Corn Belt, locally moderate to major flooding of creeks and rivers is occurring from northern Missouri into southern Wisconsin, following a multi-day rain event. Currently, cool, rainy weather persists in the upper Midwest, while warm, dry weather is allowing for some corn and soybean harvesting in the eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a mix of rain and snow is falling in North Dakota. Meanwhile, lingering warmth is confined to the southeastern Plains. A significant rainfall event continues across the southern half of the Plains, halting fieldwork and resulting in local flooding—especially from south-central Texas into eastern Kansas.

In the South, warm weather prevails in advance of Hurricane Michael. A few rain showers have begun to develop in the Southeast, but producers in the path of the storm are harvesting crops as conditions permit.

In the West, chilly weather prevails, especially in the Rockies. Rain (and some high-elevation snow) is falling in the Northwest, helping to boost topsoil moisture for the germination of recently planted winter wheat.

Multiple weather events will be a concern for U.S. agricultural interests during the next several days. First, Michael is expected to reach western Florida’s gulf coast as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, resulting in major to potentially catastrophic damage due to high winds and—in coastal areas—a storm surge of as much as 8 to 12 feet. Unlike slow-moving Hurricane Florence, Michael will quickly move across the eastern Carolinas on Thursday before further accelerating. Still, Michael could produce rainfall totaling 3 to 6 inches in hurricane recovery areas of the eastern Carolinas and 4 to 8 inches or more in western Florida, southeastern Alabama, and southern Georgia. Farther west, heavy rain and the potential for additional flooding will continue Tuesday from the southern Plains into the upper Midwest, while snow can be expected from the central High Plains into the far upper Midwest. By mid-week, cool, dry air will begin to overspread the nation’s mid-section. Toward week’s end, cool weather will cover much of the country, while rain associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Sergio should overspread parts of the southwestern and south-central U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will be confined to Florida’s peninsula and the Far West, while wetter-than-normal conditions should be limited to Florida’s peninsula and the south-central U.S.