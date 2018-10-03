Very wet pattern ahead for much of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, fieldwork disruptions continue across the upper Midwest, where showers and thunderstorms precede a cold front. Meanwhile, producers across the southern and eastern Corn Belt are harvesting corn and soybeans, as field conditions permit, amid pockets of lingering wetness in the Ohio Valley and environs. Wednesday’s high temperatures will exceed the 90-degree mark as far north as the middle Mississippi Valley.

On the Plains, cold air is in place across Montana and North Dakota, accompanied by a mix of rain and snow showers. In contrast, very warm, mostly dry weather prevails across the central and southern Plains, favoring summer crop maturation and fieldwork such as harvest activities and winter wheat planting. Wednesday’s high temperatures could approach or reach 100° as far north as Kansas.

In the South, very warm, mostly dry weather is helping to dry out fields in the wake of last week’s heavy rain. One area that missed out on most of the recent rainfall, as well as Hurricane Florence’s downpours, was the southern Atlantic region. On September 30, topsoil moisture was rated 49% very short to short in Georgia.

In the West, progressively cooler air is arriving in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Locally heavy rain has departed the Southwest, but widely scattered showers linger throughout the western U.S.

With a trough of low pressure developing over the West and a ridge of high pressure intensifying across the East, the stage will soon be set for a multi-day precipitation event across the nation’s mid-section. By Friday, showers and thunderstorms should develop across the central and southern Plains and extend into the Great Lakes region. Heavy rain should continue in generally the same areas through the weekend and into next week, boosting 5-day rainfall totals to 2 to 6 inches or more from northern Texas to Michigan. Meanwhile, much of the southern and eastern U.S. will remain warm and mostly dry, while cool weather will engulf the Plains and cover the West. Periods of early-season snow can be expected across the Rockies and northern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures along and northwest of a line from New Mexico to Minnesota, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the South, East, and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in much of the East and the Pacific Northwest, west of the Cascades.