Weather, for now, favors Fall harvest, fieldwork

Across the Corn Belt, cool but dry weather continues to promote an acceleration of fieldwork. On October 21, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-fifth surplus in Iowa (35% surplus), Minnesota (30%), Wisconsin (24%), and Michigan (21%). On the same date, the U.S. soybean harvest was just 53% complete—the slowest overall pace by October 21 since 2009.

On the Plains, rain is again falling across large sections of Texas, maintaining unfavorable conditions for fieldwork and open-boll cotton. On October 21, prior to this rainfall, topsoil moisture in Texas was rated 44% surplus. In contrast, mild, dry weather on the northern Plains is promoting late-season winter wheat planting.

In the South, cool, rainy weather prevails in the western Gulf Coast region. Elsewhere, harvesting and other Southern fieldwork activities are proceeding in advance of an approaching storm system.

In the West, drought-easing precipitation is falling across the southern Rockies. Mild, dry weather favors fieldwork in other areas of the region, including California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest. However, precipitation is needed for Northwestern winter grain emergence and establishment. In Oregon, where topsoil moisture was rated 79% very short to short, only one-quarter of the wheat had emerged by October 21.

Energy and moisture associated with the remnants of Hurricane Willa will contribute to the formation of a non-tropical storm in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. From Friday through Sunday, the storm will drift northward along the Atlantic Seaboard, delivering soaking rainfall, high winds, heavy surf, and—in the central and northern Appalachians—the possibility of high-elevation snow. Storm-total precipitation in the Gulf and Atlantic Coast States could reach 1 to 3 inches. Other areas of the country will remain dry, except for some mid- to late-week precipitation in the Pacific Northwest and from the central Plains into the upper Midwest. Elsewhere, late-season warmth in the West will gradually overspread the High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for cooler-than-normal conditions east of the Mississippi River, while near- to above-normal temperatures will cover the western and central U.S. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the nation should contrast with below-normal precipitation in California and the western Great Basin, southern Texas, and the southern Atlantic region.