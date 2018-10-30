A wetter pattern ahead for much of the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather favors corn and soybean harvest efforts, despite an increase in cloudiness. Although 34% of the U.S. soybean acreage was harvested during the last 2 weeks, overall progress—72% harvested by October 28—remains the slowest since 2009, when just 47% had been harvested.

On the Plains, pockets of excessive wetness continue to slow fieldwork in some areas from Kansas southward. On October 28, topsoil moisture was rated 42% surplus in Texas, along with 34% in Oklahoma and 22% in Kansas. Winter wheat planting was at least 10 percentage points behind average in Oklahoma (78% planted versus the 5-year average of 88%) and Kansas (76% planted versus 89%).

In the South, dry weather is nearly ideal for winter wheat planting and harvesting crops such as cotton, peanuts, and soybeans. On October 28, nearly 3 weeks after Hurricane Michael struck the Southeast, nearly half (46%) of Georgia’s cotton was rated in very poor to poor condition.

In the West, precipitation is limited to the central Rockies, where snow is developing, and the Pacific Northwest, where a few showers are occurring. Elsewhere, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, including cotton and late-season harvesting in California.

A developing storm system across the nation’s mid-section will drift eastward during the next several days. Warm, dry weather will precede the storm, but heavy rain will develop by mid-week along an axis stretching from eastern Texas into the Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more in the Gulf Coast States from eastern Texas to Alabama, extending northeastward into the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Meanwhile, locally heavy snow will blanket the central and southern Rockies through mid-week, while periods of rain and high-elevation snow will occur from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather will dominate California and the Great Basin.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Odds for unusual warmth will be greatest in California, while below-normal precipitation will be generally limited to northern California and parts of the Great Basin.