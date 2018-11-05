An active pattern continues across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a cold rain is spreading across areas west of the Mississippi River, bringing renewed harvest delays. Fieldwork had gained momentum during the last half of October, with 34% of the U.S. soybeans and 24% of the corn harvested during the 2-week period ending October 28.

On the Plains, a low-pressure system is producing a chilly rain early Monday from the Dakotas southward into Oklahoma. The rain is impeding summer crop harvesting and late-season winter wheat planting. Meanwhile in Texas, warm, dry weather is helping to reduce pockets of excessive wetness in the wake of recent downpours.

In the South, a few showers are occurring in the southern Atlantic States. Despite warm weather, fieldwork delays persist in several areas—particularly in the southern Mid-Atlantic region and from the Mississippi Delta westward—following last week’s heavy rain.

In the West, light rain and snow showers are limited to the northern tier, from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Northwestern winter grains have benefited from recent topsoil moisture improvements, but more precipitation will be required to ensure proper crop establishment. Meanwhile, warm weather, gusty winds, and low humidity levels have developed in parts of California.

A surge of cold air will engulf much of the nation during the next few days. Warmth will linger through week’s end, however, across California, Florida’s peninsula, and the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, the last in a series of fast-moving storm systems will reach the Great Lakes region on Tuesday, with a trailing cold front that could result in locally severe early-week thunderstorms in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Snow showers across the northern Plains and Great Lakes States should end by mid-week, while rain showers could linger for much of the week across the Deep South. At week’s end, a developing low-pressure system over the Great Lakes and Northeastern States could result in widespread rain and snow across those regions.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in California and southern Florida. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation from the Plains to the East Coast will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in much of the West.