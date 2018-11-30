Another strong, early-season storm for the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, fog, low clouds, wet fields, and patches of light precipitation continue to limit late-autumn fieldwork. On November 25, the amount of corn remaining in the field ranged from 10 to 20% in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas. Similarly, 10 to 15% of the soybeans had not yet been harvested on that date in Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

On the Plains, cloudiness continues to increase in advance of an approaching storm system. Given the imminent return of precipitation and colder conditions, a favorable window for late-season winter wheat development and summer crop harvesting is about to close. On November 25, more than one-sixth (17%) of the Kansas sorghum crop remained in the field, while 40% of the Texas cotton acreage had not yet been harvested.

In the South, scattered showers have returned to areas from the Mississippi Delta into the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians. On November 25, more than one-third (35%) of the cotton in South Carolina and 36% of the soybeans in North Carolina had not yet been harvested, reflective of a wet autumn.

In the West, heavy precipitation has ended, but rain and snow showers linger in many areas. In California, some recently burned areas experienced debris flows during Thursday’s heavy rainfall. In the Desert Southwest, windy weather and rain showers have temporarily slowed fieldwork such as Arizona’s cotton harvest, which was 70% complete on November 25.

Cold air will engulf the Plains late in the weekend and spread to the Atlantic Seaboard by the middle of next week. Significant precipitation will precede and accompany the surge of cold air, with wind-driven snow blanketing large sections of the northern and central Plains and upper Midwest starting later Friday and continuing into the weekend. Meanwhile, storm-total rainfall could reach an inch or more in the lower Midwest and 1 to 3 inches in the mid-South and Southeast, excluding southern Florida. Elsewhere, unsettled, showery weather will persist in the West during the next several days, with snow levels lowering significantly—in some cases to valley floors—during the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for colder-than-normal conditions nationwide. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across the North will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the southern half of the U.S., from California to the southern Atlantic States.