December-like. Period.

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers accompany a surge of cold air. Upper Midwestern temperatures fell below 20° Friday morning and will remain below 32° throughout the day. The Midwestern soybean harvest is nearing completion in many areas, but 24% of the nation’s corn had not been harvested by November 4.

On the Plains, cold, dry weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm system. Snow remains on the ground across large sections of the central Plains, where the persistence of locally excessive soil moisture is another setback for producers attempting to plant winter wheat and harvest crops such as sorghum and soybeans. Friday morning’s low temperatures locally dipped below 0° on the northern Plains and fell to 32° or lower as far south as Texas’ northern panhandle.

In the South, the latest round of rain is further slowing late-season fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting. However, the southern Atlantic region—including parts of Florida—remains dry and is an exception to the wetness affecting much of the South.

In the West, lingering warmth is limited to California and environs, including the western Great Basin. Large sections of California continue to experience an elevated threat of wildfires, with an extreme risk expected Friday across the state’s southern coastal ranges due to gusty, erratic winds and extremely low humidity levels.

A low-pressure system over the Great Lakes region will drift northeastward, trailed by the coldest air of the season for large parts of the country. Weekend freezes could reach deep into Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. Meanwhile, lingering warmth will be mostly limited to California, southern Florida, and the Desert Southwest. Rain across the South and East will end by Saturday, but snow squalls will continue downwind of the Great Lakes. By early next week, a new storm system will begin to develop across the southern and eastern U.S., delivering another round of rain and bringing the possibility of snow to the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures along and east of a line from New Mexico to Minnesota, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in northern Maine and southern sections of Texas and Florida.