An early-Winterlike feel ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes region is producing widespread rain showers. Rain has changed to snow in parts of the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, dry weather is returning across the southern Corn Belt, accompanied by cool, breezy conditions. On November 4, the corn harvest was just 49% complete in North Dakota and 59% complete in South Dakota, more than 10 percentage points behind average.

On the Plains, dry weather prevails, except for some light snow in Montana and the Dakotas. However, very cold weather on the northern Plains contrasts with favorable warmth across the southern half of the region, where wet soils continue to hamper fieldwork. On November 4, winter wheat planting and emergence were more than 10 percentage points behind the respective state 5-year averages in Kansas and Oklahoma.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch from the southern Appalachians to the central Gulf Coast. Dry weather has returned across the mid-South, although fieldwork delays persist in the wake of recent downpours. In Arkansas, only 55% of the winter wheat had been planted by November 4, compared to the 5-year average of 70%, while 72% of the soybeans had been harvested—17 percentage points behind average.

In the West, warmth lingers from California to the southern Rockies. Meanwhile, cold weather covers the northern Rockies, accompanied by snow. Despite recent Northwestern topsoil moisture improvements, nearly one-fifth (19%) of Oregon’s winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition on November 4.

Cold air will continue to overspread much of the country during the next several days. Warmth will linger through week’s end, however, across California and southern Florida. Meanwhile, rain associated with a cold front will end later Tuesday across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States, but showers will linger across the South. Late in the week, precipitation will re-develop across the Midwest and East in advance of a strong cold front, while some snow may accumulate from the central Plains into the Great Lakes region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal to much below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in California and southern Florida. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across the central and eastern U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in much of the West.