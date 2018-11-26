Milder days to accompany a more active pattern

Across the Corn Belt, an early-season winter storm lingers across the lower Great Lakes region. Significant travel disruptions continue in areas affected by wind-driven snow, stretching from the southwestern Corn Belt into parts of Michigan. At daybreak Monday in Illinois, snow depths included 11 inches in Rockford and 7 inches in Chicago. Fieldwork remains mostly at a standstill, except in upper Midwestern areas where soils have frozen.

On the Plains, significant snow remains on the ground across central portions of the region, curtailing late-season fieldwork. The current snow depth in Kansas City, Missouri, stands at 6 inches. Farther north, a patchy snow cover exists on the northern Plains, where cold, breezy weather prevails. Farmers throughout the region continue to struggle to complete harvest efforts amid a variety of weather challenges.

In the South, scattered rain showers are affecting the southern Atlantic States. Cool, dry weather prevails across the remainder of the region. Wet soils remain an impediment to fieldwork in some areas, although conditions have generally improved in recent days.

In the West, precipitation associated with a new Pacific storm system is arriving across western sections of Oregon and Washington. Dry weather covers the remainder of the West. California is experiencing warm, dry weather, following last week’s pair of storms that produced widespread precipitation.

A storm system currently crossing the lower Great Lakes region will drift northeastward before stalling near the Canadian Maritimes. As a result, much of the eastern U.S. will experience an extended period of cold, breezy weather, with snow expected across northern New England and downwind of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, a Pacific storm will produce widespread precipitation—including high-elevation snow—in the West. Toward week’s end, the former Pacific storm will reach the nation’s mid-section, preceded by a surge of warmth and resulting in rain and snow across a broad area.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the western Gulf Coast region and most areas east of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in portions of the Rio Grande Valley will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across nearly all of the remainder of the country.