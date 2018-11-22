A more active pattern later into the Holiday Weekend

In the Corn Belt, seasonally cool, mostly dry weather is allowing some producers to complete corn and soybean harvest efforts. However, soils remain wet in much of the eastern Corn Belt, where Ohio’s topsoil moisture was rated 71% surplus on November 18. Currently, a few snow showers are occurring downwind of the Great Lakes.

On the Plains, dry weather accompanies a warming trend, favoring late-season fieldwork and the emergence and growth of winter wheat. U.S. wheat, 81% emerged on November 18, is developing at its slowest pace since 2009, when 80% of the crop had emerged on that date.

In the South, cool, dry weather prevails, although wet soils in some areas continue to inhibit autumn fieldwork. In South Carolina, November 18 harvest progress numbers for both peanuts (71% complete) and cotton (55% complete) were 18 percentage points behind average. Early Thursday, fog was reported in parts of the mid-South.

In the West, the first significant winter storm of the season is overspreading northern California. Precipitation is also arriving in the Pacific Northwest. With respect to California, the rain (and high-elevation snow) is reducing or eliminating the wildfire threat but hampering recovery efforts and increasing the risk of debris flows.

A changing weather pattern will feature a pair of Pacific storms; each will traverse the West before crossing the central and eastern U.S. The first storm system will produce widespread, late-week precipitation across the eastern half of the country. The closely trailing second system will reach the Great Plains by Saturday and the Ohio Valley on Sunday. Both storms will produce substantial snowfall from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the northern and central Rockies. During the weekend and early next week, a significant snow event could unfold from the northern and central Plains into the upper Midwest and Northeast. Meanwhile, frigid conditions will engulf the Northeast for Thanksgiving Day, while mild air will overspread the nation’s mid-section. During the weekend, however, colder weather will return to the Rockies, Plains, and western Corn Belt.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in Maine and much of the West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country, including the North and Far West, will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the southern Rockies to the lower Mississippi Valley.