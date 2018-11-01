More wet weather ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a low-pressure system centered over the lower Ohio Valley is producing heavy rain and halting fieldwork from Missouri into the lower Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, upper Midwestern field conditions are mostly favorable for corn and soybean harvesting, except in areas of lingering wetness.

On the Plains, showers are ending across southern areas, although cool conditions and wet fields continue to limit summer crop harvesting and late-season winter wheat planting. Meanwhile on the northern Plains, mild, mostly dry weather favors winter wheat emergence and growth.

In the South, heavy showers and thunderstorms extend southward from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast. The rain is halting late-season harvest efforts in the Delta, but producers in the southern Atlantic States continue to harvest summer crops and plant winter wheat in advance of the approaching rainfall.

In the West, scattered rain and high-elevation snow showers are affecting the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies. Northwestern winter grains continue to benefit from a slight boost in topsoil moisture. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather is promoting fieldwork in California and environs. However, gusty winds and low humidity levels in southern California are resulting in an elevated risk of wildfires.

A slow-moving cold front will drift eastward, sparking heavy, late-week rain across a broad area. Storm total rainfall could reach 1 to 3 inches or more throughout the eastern U.S. In contrast, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days from California to the southern High Plains. Farther north, however, periods of rain and snow will affect the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies. Late in the weekend and early next week, a new storm system should begin to take shape across the nation’s mid-section and produce additional precipitation across the eastern half of the U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near to below-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to California, the East, and the Desert Southwest, while drier-than-normal conditions should be confined to northern California and the Pacific Northwest.