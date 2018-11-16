Quiet pattern ahead for Thanksgiving Week

Across the Corn Belt, snow remains on the ground—following Thursday’s storm—from the middle Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region, further delaying late-season soft red winter wheat planting efforts. Meanwhile in the upper Midwest, several factors—including locally excessive soil moisture and partially frozen soils—are an impediment to completing corn and soybean harvesting.

On the Plains, precipitation (rain and snow) is developing across parts of Montana in advance of a cold front. Elsewhere, a brief return of mild weather favors late-autumn fieldwork, as conditions permit.

In the South, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Friday across the lower Southeast, including much of Alabama, Georgia, and western Florida. In many areas, wet soils remain a hindrance to fieldwork, including winter wheat planting and cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting.

In the West, search and recovery efforts continue in wildfire-ravaged areas of California under a warm, dry weather regime. Above-normal temperatures also cover much of the remainder of the West, favoring autumn fieldwork, although cold, snowy conditions are affecting portions of the northern Rockies.

During the weekend, another surge of cold air will engulf the Plains and Midwest. Meanwhile, late-season warmth will continue west of the Rockies. Rain will develop in the western Gulf Coast region. Most of the remainder of the country, including the Pacific Coast States and the Southwest, will remain dry during the next 5 days.

As for Thanksgiving Week, expect near- to below-normal temperatures in most areas east of the Mississippi River, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across southern Florida and the western and central U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the East and the northwestern half of the Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in California, the Great Basin, and the southern tip of Florida, and from the western Gulf Coast region into the mid-South.