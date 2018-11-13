Unseasonably cold continues across the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers linger across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Cold, dry weather covers the remainder of the Corn Belt. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures plunged below 10º throughout the upper Midwest, allowing still-soggy soils to begin freezing.

On the Plains, cold, dry conditions prevail in the wake of a weekend storm that deposited generally light snow across a broad area. At daybreak on Tuesday, snow depths included 2 inches in Wichita, Kansas, and an inch in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Autumn fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting efforts, have been delayed across the southern half of the region by cold weather and wet soils.

In the South, a chilly rain is falling from the central Gulf Coast into the southern Mid-Atlantic States, resulting in another round of fieldwork delays. Farther west, a Freeze Warning was in effect early Tuesday across much of central and northeastern Texas.

In the West, gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels are maintaining an extreme risk of wildfire activity in parts of southern California, where the Woolsey and Hill Fires remain active. Despite lingering warmth, fire-weather conditions have begun to improve in northern California, aiding containment efforts for the Camp Fire—the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

For the remainder of the week, late-season warmth in the West will contrast with mostly below-normal temperatures in the East. Across the nation’s mid-section, a temporary reprieve from cold weather will be replaced by a late-week return of below-normal temperatures. West of the Mississippi River, mostly dry weather will prevail through week’s end. In the East, however, a pair of storms will result in heavy precipitation—possibly 1 to 3 inches or more in the middle and northern Atlantic States. Around mid-week, the second storm could result in wintry precipitation, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, in the central Appalachians and environs.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in the eastern half of the country, except southern Florida, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the northern High Plains and the West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the nation should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in California and portions of the south-central U.S.