An unsettled midwestern weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, cold, breezy conditions persist. Excess soil moisture continues to inhibit fieldwork, especially in the eastern Corn Belt. On November 25, topsoil moisture in Ohio was rated 65% surplus. The U.S. soybean harvest, 94% finished by the 25th, is nearing completion at the slowest pace in the modern era. Since the mid-1990s, the previous latest date of the U.S. soybean harvest reaching 94% completion was November 24, 1996.

On the Plains, patchy light snow is mostly limited to the Dakotas. Meanwhile, mild air overspreading the High Plains favors late-season fieldwork and some additional winter wheat germination and development. Only 86% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had emerged by November 25, six percentage points behind the 5-year average.

In the South, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast States as far south as northern Florida. Cold, dry weather covers the Southeast, although lingering wetness continues to limit fieldwork. On November 25, South Carolina’s cotton acreage was just 65% harvested, well behind the 5-year average of 81%. Meanwhile, mild air is overspreading the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, mild weather prevails, despite widespread cloudiness. In addition, precipitation is spreading inland across northern and central California and the Northwest, boosting topsoil moisture and benefiting winter grains in the wake of a hot, dry summer and warm, mostly dry autumn.

Windy, cold weather will linger across the Northeast into Thursday, while significant rain and snow will fall across much of the West. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 8 inches or more in the Sierra Nevada. During the weekend, stormy weather will return across the northern Plains and most areas from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast. Measurable snow may fall, starting on Friday, across the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Early next week, another round of precipitation will develop across the nation’s mid-section and begin to spread eastward, with additional snow expected across parts of the Plains and Midwest. Temperatures, which will briefly rebound to above-normal levels later this week in the South, East, and Midwest, will fall sharply in early December.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Northwest.