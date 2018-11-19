A welcome change in weather ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, cold weather and excess soil moisture levels are maintaining a slow pace of fieldwork, including late-season corn and soybean harvest efforts. Early Monday, rain showers are occurring in parts of the Ohio Valley, while snow showers are affecting the upper Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, below-normal temperatures are limiting winter wheat development, especially for the portion of the crop that was planted late due to wet conditions. In addition, harvest activities for a variety of crops, such as cotton and sorghum, remain behind schedule due to adverse weather and field conditions.

In the South, mild weather prevails across the southern Atlantic States in advance of a cold front. Farther west, however, showers and a few thunderstorms are developing in the western and central Gulf Coast States, maintaining a slow fieldwork pace as producers attempt to complete harvest activities for crops such as cotton and soybeans.

In the West, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork. In California’s wildfire-affected areas, recovery efforts continue in advance of an approaching storm system. In Butte County, California, the Camp Fire—which has resulted in at least 77 fatalities and the loss of more than 10,000 homes—is nearly two-thirds contained.

By mid-week, a Pacific storm arriving in northern and central California will deliver widespread precipitation that should reduce the wildfire threat but could hamper wildfire recovery efforts. Late in the week, a second Pacific storm will produce heavy precipitation in the Northwest. In advance of the storminess, warmth will expand eastward across nation’s mid-section during the second half of the week. In contrast, cold air will engulf the Midwest and Northeast, as a high-pressure system moves across the lower Great Lakes region by Thanksgiving Day. By week’s end, precipitation should develop in the Mississippi Valley and begin to spread eastward. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures in New England and from the Rockies to the Mississippi River, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the Great Lakes region, middle and southern Atlantic States, and the Pacific Coast States. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation from southern California to the lower Mississippi Valley should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across the remainder of the country.