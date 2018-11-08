Across the Corn Belt, snow showers and squalls are limited to areas downwind of the Great Lakes. Elsewhere, cold, dry weather is conducive to corn and soybean harvest activities in fields where soils are dry enough to support heavy equipment. On November 4, more than one-quarter of the soybeans remained in the field in Michigan (74% harvested) and Missouri (64% harvested).

On the Plains, cold conditions are in place. An early-season snowfall is occurring in an area broadly centered on Kansas, further delaying harvest activities and halting winter wheat development. On November 4, only 69% of Kansas’ winter wheat had emerged, compared to the 5-year average of 81%. Farther north, Thursday morning’s low temperatures in Montana locally dipped below 0°.

In the South, showery weather continues to slow autumn fieldwork, especially from eastern Texas to the Mississippi Delta and the Tennessee Valley. In contrast, warm weather lingers across Florida, where some dryness has developed. On November 4, Florida’s topsoil moisture was rated 37% very short to short.

In the West, dry weather prevails. However, below-normal temperatures in the Rockies contrast with warm, windy weather in California and environs. In addition, conditions in parts of California are conductive for explosive wildfire expansion due to high winds, low humidity levels, and abundant fuel loads.

A Santa Ana wind event will persist during the next few days in parts of California, maintaining an elevated wildfire threat. Warmth will accompany California’s offshore winds, but much of the remainder of the country will experience significantly below-normal temperatures. Meanwhile, snow will end later Thursday across the central Plains, but significant accumulations may occur during the next several days downwind of the Great Lakes. Farther south, late-week rainfall can be expected in the South and East, with 1- to 2-inch totals possible in many locations. In contrast, no precipitation will occur during the next 5 days west of the Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures from the central and southern Rockies to the Atlantic Seaboard, while warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to the Far West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across much of the western and central U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern Texas and the Atlantic Coast States.