Winter-like pattern dominates much of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cold, dry weather prevails. However, fieldwork delays persist in many areas due to wet conditions. On November 11, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-half surplus in Ohio (67%) and Michigan (63%). In the western Corn Belt, soils have begun to freeze during an early-season cold snap. The corn harvest, just 62% complete in North Dakota, was 16 percentage points behind the state’s 5-year average.

On the Plains, cold conditions linger across the southeastern half of the region. On November 11 in Kansas, harvest progress for soybeans (74% complete), sorghum (62%), and cotton (19%) ranged from 12 to 18 percentage points behind average. Meanwhile, mild weather is returning across the northern Plains.

In the South, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Wednesday from the western Gulf Coast region to the Mississippi Delta. Meanwhile, a Southeastern storm system is producing another round of rain and causing additional fieldwork delays. Some wintry precipitation is occurring in the mid-South. On November 11, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-half surplus in Louisiana (68%), North Carolina (60%), and Arkansas (52%).

In the West, dry, breezy conditions in the coastal mountains of southern California remain conducive for wildfire ignition and expansion. In northern California, the historically deadly and destructive Camp Fire is more than one-third contained. Farther north, drought is adversely affecting Oregon’s winter wheat, which on November 11 was just 60% emerged—10 percentage points behind the 5-year average.

For the remainder of Wednesday, a winter-weather event will unfold across the Ohio Valley, mid-South and environs, while heavy rain will return to the Southeast. Through Friday, storm-total precipitation will reach 1 to 2 inches in much of the eastern U.S. For inland areas, including the central and northern Appalachians, wintry precipitation (snow, sleet, and freezing rain) could cause travel and electrical disruptions. Farther west, a warming trend across the nation’s mid-section will be replaced by cold conditions late in the week. Elsewhere, late-week snow will blanket the northern Rockies, while warm, dry weather will persist in the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in southern Florida and west of the Rockies. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation from California to the southern Atlantic Coast will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across the northern half of the U.S.