Milder pattern taking hold of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, rain stretches from Michigan to Missouri. A few pockets of freezing rain are occurring in Michigan. Most Midwestern producers have completed corn and soybean harvest activities in recent weeks, although some fieldwork will need to wait until soils dry out or firmly freeze.

On the Plains, cool, windy weather covers southern areas, accompanied by a few showers in central and eastern sections of Texas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, mild, dry, breezy weather across the northern Plains is eroding any remaining snow cover. Friday’s high temperatures could top 50º as far north as the northern High Plains.

In the South, heavy rain developing across the southern Atlantic States is causing renewed fieldwork delays and leading to an increased risk of flooding. Showery weather also prevails in many other parts of the South in conjunction with a low-pressure system crossing the lower Mississippi Valley. Rain has changed to wet snow in parts of central Texas, accompanied by windy weather.

In the West, mild, dry weather prevails. However, a strong cold front approaching the northern Pacific Coast is resulting in an increase in cloudiness and the development of windy weather in the Pacific Northwest.

Heavy rain associated with a slow-moving storm system will fall across the middle and southern Atlantic States into the weekend, totaling 1 to 3 inches or more. Heavy rain will also fall in parts of the mid-South and the Ohio Valley. In contrast, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days across the Plains, Southwest, and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a trio of cold fronts will deliver periods of heavy precipitation to northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Most areas of the country will experience above-normal temperatures during the next few days, particularly across the northern and central Plains and the Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in New England, southern Florida, and along the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in most areas of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern Florida, southern and western sections of Texas, and across portions of the nation’s northern tier.