A moderating trend in temperatures ahead next week

Across the Corn Belt, patches of light snow are occurring primarily in northern Missouri and downwind of the Great Lakes. Producers continue to push slowly toward harvest completion, balancing crop fragility (e.g. the susceptibility of unharvested soybeans to quality degradation) with the impacts of heavy equipment on soggy fields that have not yet fully frozen.

On the Plains, cold but mostly dry weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. Below-normal temperatures are limiting winter wheat germination and growth; in Kansas, only 89% of the wheat crop had emerged by December 2.

In the South, cold but dry weather favors late-season fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting. By December 2, winter wheat planting in the lower Mississippi Valley ranged from 68% complete in Louisiana to 93% complete in Arkansas.

In the West, locally heavy rain and high-elevation snow showers are falling in southern California, where flash flooding is a threat—especially in recently burned areas. Cold, dry weather covers the remainder of the region, including the Rockies and the Northwest.

During the next several days, a slow-moving storm system traversing the nation’s southern tier will produce a large area of precipitation in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for December 7-8 across portions of the southern Plains and mid-South, where wintry precipitation could cause travel and electrical disruptions. Meanwhile, heavy rain will erupt across the western Gulf Coast region, where 4- to 6-inch totals could cause significant flooding. Later in the weekend, 2- to 4-inch rainfall totals may occur in the Southeast, while snow, sleet, and freezing rain will affect the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians. By early next week, mild weather will return across the northern and western U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Great Basin and the southern Mid-Atlantic region. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the Dakotas and the upper Great Lakes region will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country—particularly across the mid-South and Pacific Northwest.