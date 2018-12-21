Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather covers the upper Midwest, although muddy conditions are locally hampering final corn and soybean harvest efforts. Meanwhile, a chilly rain—mixed with wet snow in a few spots—lingers across portions of the eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, mild, dry, occasionally breezy weather continues. Short-term dryness has become more apparent in a broad area centered on southern Kansas, northern and western Oklahoma, and northern-most Texas, and an elevated risk of wildfires exists Friday on the southern High Plains.

In the South, cool, dry, breezy weather prevails from the Mississippi Delta westward. Rain showers linger across the Southeast, which is also experiencing windy conditions. Amid frequent storms and soggy soils, Southeastern producers continue to struggle to complete fieldwork, including late-season cotton harvesting.

In the West, the latest in a series of Pacific cold fronts is moving inland across the northern Rockies. Aside from a few showers in California and some snow in the northern Rockies, mild, dry weather prevails.

A storm system over the Appalachians will move northward into eastern Canada during the weekend. Additional rainfall in the Northeast could total 1 to 2 inches, with freezing rain expected early Friday in parts of northern New England. In the storm’s wake, accumulating snow will blanket the Appalachians and some areas downwind of the Great Lakes, starting later Friday. Meanwhile, periods of Pacific storminess will continue across the Northwest, with snow mostly limited to higher elevations of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and northern Rockies. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a storm system will begin to take shape across the western U.S., with rain and snow showers becoming more widespread across interior locations. Much of the remainder of the country, including the Plains and the Southwest, will experience mild, dry weather as Christmas approaches.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions should prevail from the Pacific Cost to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in the Pacific Coast States will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country.