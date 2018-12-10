Tranquil weather for now, milder days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cold, dry weather continues, although a patchy, mostly shallow Midwestern snow cover exists. As fields continue to freeze more firmly, corn and soybean harvest efforts are nearing completion. Temperatures in most Midwestern locations dipped below 20° early Monday.

On the Plains, mild weather is starting to overspread northern areas. Still, Monday morning’s temperatures dipped below 10° as far south as Nebraska and eastern Colorado. With all but southernmost sections of the Plains experiencing dry weather in recent days, producers have nearly completed autumn fieldwork.

In the South, snow continues to fall early Monday across the southern Appalachians and the southern Mid-Atlantic piedmont. At daybreak Monday, snow depths included 11 inches in Roanoke, Virginia; 10 inches in Greensboro, North Carolina; and 9 inches in Bristol, Tennessee. Significant travel disruptions continue in snow-affected areas, which includes portions of the mid-South. Elsewhere, southern Florida remains dry, but wetness- or snow-related fieldwork delays persist in many other areas.

In the West, mild weather prevails. Despite widespread cloudiness, rain and snow showers are mostly limited to the Northwest. Although much of the winter lies ahead, Northwestern snowpack is significantly below average due to fewer-than-normal storms and periods of warmth that have prevented accumulations at lower elevations.

A period of generally tranquil weather will prevail through mid-week. Lingering precipitation in the southern Mid-Atlantic region will end later Monday, but rain and snow showers will spread further inland across the Northwest. By mid-week, a new storm system will emerge from the Rockies and cross the southern Plains. Late in the week, the slow-moving storm will produce another round of heavy precipitation across the South and could result in accumulating snow from the Ohio Valley into parts of the eastern U.S. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 2 inches or more from the Mississippi Delta into portions of the East, but mostly dry weather will prevail from the Southwest to the northern and central Plains and upper Midwest. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in Florida. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation in much of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across the northern and central Plains and upper Midwest.