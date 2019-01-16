Active Winter Weather Pattern the Next Several Days

A powerful Pacific storm will hammer the West Coast into Friday with strong winds, heavy rain and heavy mountain snow. Heavy rain will bring a threat of flash flooding along recent burn scars while blizzard conditions are expected in the Sierras. Meanwhile, two winter storms will bring areas of heavy snow and freezing rain followed by bitter cold into this weekend from the Plains to the Northeast.

Locally, a mixture of freezing rain and snow will move in from the southwest Wednesday night. Ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. Any snow accumulation should be an inch or less. Expect difficult travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Any ice or snow accumulation should melt in the afternoon.

Then, a rapidly developing and strengthening winter storm will impact the Midwest during the first part of the weekend. Significant if not heavy accumulations of snow are likely. Winds are expected to strong, gusting over 40 mph, producing areas of blowing and drifting snow, if not blizzard conditions. Anyone with travel plans this weekend across the Midwest should monitor the forecasts closely.

Finally, following the passage of the weekend winter storm, arctic air will spill into the central U.S. Temperatures by early Sunday morning will be in mostly in the lower teens over most of central Illinois, and will only rise a few degrees during the day. Sunday night will be the coldest night, when temperatures fall to 5 to 10 BELOW zero from I-72 and Danville north. Wind chills could from 10 below to 30 BELOW ZERO north of I-74. While temperatures will recover a bit through the middle of next week, the weather pattern of colder than normal temperatures is expected to continue through the latter part of the month, along with at least two more winter weather systems mid to late next week.