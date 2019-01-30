A big, BIG warm-up ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, frigid, blustery weather is creating significant discomfort for humans and animals, including livestock. Wednesday morning’s temperatures fell to 0° or below as far south as the lower Ohio and middle Mississippi Valleys. Although snow covers much of the Midwest, some soft red winter wheat production areas in the southern Corn Belt are experiencing near- or sub-zero temperatures without snow cover, increasing the risk of winterkill and heaving of soils.

On the Plains, temperatures plunged below -30° early Wednesday in the Red River Valley (of the North) and environs. Sub-zero readings occurred this morning northeast of a line from central Montana to northeastern Kansas, accompanied by gusty winds and dangerously low wind chill temperatures that are significantly stressing livestock.

In the South, dry but sharply colder weather prevails in the wake of a cold front’s passage. However, key winter agricultural areas from southern Texas to peninsular Florida did not experience a freeze.

In the West, dry weather prevails. However, near-normal temperatures in the Rockies contrast with warmer-than- normal conditions in the Far West, including much of California and the Desert Southwest.

Looking ahead, the severe but short-lived Arctic outbreak across the Midwest and Northeast will ease by week’s end, as mild Pacific air overspreads the country from west to east. By Saturday, significantly above-normal temperatures will extend as far east as the Mississippi Valley, with lingering cold confined to the Northeast. Before the cold weather breaks, however, Thursday morning’s temperatures will again plunge to 0° or below as far south as the Ohio and middle Mississippi Valleys. As the cold air begins to retreat, some late-week snow can be expected in parts of the Midwest, mid-South, and mid-Atlantic. Toward week’s end, increasingly stormy weather will prevail in the West, starting in the Pacific Coast States. During the weekend, heavy rain could trigger flooding in coastal and southern California.

In the extended range, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in the South, East, and lower Midwest, while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail across the West and Midwest, as well as the northern half of the Plains. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather will dominate the country, with dry conditions mostly limited to Florida’s peninsula.