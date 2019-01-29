Dangerous cold wave for now, milder days to follow

Across the Corn Belt, cold, windy weather is firmly in place, following Monday’s rain and snow showers. Although snow covers much of the Midwest, winter grains in the southern Corn Belt do not have a protective cover.

On the Plains, brutally cold, windy weather covers the Dakotas and eastern Montana. Tuesday morning’s temperatures plunged below -20° in parts of North Dakota, where some blowing and drifting of snow is hampering rural travel. Livestock are experiencing significant stress due to the intensifying cold wave. Below-normal temperatures also prevail on the central and southern Plains, but conditions are not nearly as harsh.

In the South, precipitation is changing from rain to snow before ending from the southern Appalachians into the central Gulf Coast region, resulting in hazardous road conditions and travel disruptions. Cold, breezy weather trails the burst of wintry precipitation.

In the West, dry weather prevails in most areas, despite an increase in cloudiness. A few showers are occurring, however, in northern California. Mild weather covers the Far West, but cold air has settled over the Rockies.

Looking ahead, an intensifying cold wave, featuring dangerously low wind chill readings, will fully engulf the Midwest and Northeast by mid-week. Temperatures could fall to -40° or lower in the Red River Valley and environs, and to -20° or below as far south as Iowa. Over Wednesday and Thursday, sub-zero readings will reach into the Ohio and middle Mississippi Valleys, possibly having an adverse effect on winter grains that do not have a protective snow cover. In addition, the harsh cold spell will cause significant livestock stress. Farther south, however, freezes will not affect southern Texas or peninsular Florida. In advance of the Arctic cold front, snowfall on Tuesday may hamper travel downwind of the Great Lakes and from the southern Appalachians into the Northeast. Elsewhere, generally mild weather will prevail west of the Rockies, with warmth expanding across the High Plains by week’s end. During the mid- to late-week period, precipitation will return across the Pacific Coast States and begin to spread inland.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above normal temperatures from the southern Rockies to the Atlantic Coast, while colder-than-normal conditions should prevail in the Far West and across the nation’s northern tier as far east as the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather will cover most of the country, with the greatest chance of wetness occurring in the Great Lakes region and the Southwest.