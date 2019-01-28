Extreme cold, dangerously low wind chill ahead

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers and squalls in conjunction with a strong cold front are causing some travel disruptions. Although accumulating snow has largely ended across the upper Midwest, windy weather, blowing snow, and bitterly cold conditions are hampering travel and increasing livestock stress.

On the Plains, colder weather accompanies gusty winds. Snow has largely ended across the northern Plains, but blowing snow and cold, windy conditions are stressing livestock and causing rural travel disruptions—especially in the eastern Dakotas.

In the South, a significant rainfall event is ending across Florida’s peninsula—one of the few areas east of the Rockies currently experiencing drought. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather prevails in advance of a cold front.

In the West, cold air has edged westward across the Rockies, accompanied by a few snow showers, but mild, dry conditions prevail in the Pacific Coast States and the Desert Southwest. However, air stagnation is resulting in dense fog in some Western basins, including California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Looking ahead, an already severe Midwestern cold wave will intensify by mid-week, with maximum temperatures on Wednesday expected to remain below 0° as far south as northern Missouri and southern sections of Illinois and Indiana. A burst of precipitation will precede and accompany the blast of Arctic air, with snowfall accumulations expected in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, as well as the interior South. During the mid- to late-week period, effects of the cold spell will cover much of the eastern half of the U.S. However, winter agricultural areas of the Deep South, including Florida’s peninsula and Deep South Texas, will not experience a freeze. Meanwhile, generally above-normal temperatures will prevail west of the Rockies, with warmth returning by week’s end across the High Plains. Some precipitation will spread inland late in the week across the Pacific Coast States.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures from the northern Plains into the Northeast, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across much of the southern and western U.S. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation can be expected nearly nationwide, with wet conditions most likely in the North and West.