...Heavy Snow Across Central Illinois Today...

... WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Illinois.

* WHEN...until 6 AM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by calling 1-800-452-4368.