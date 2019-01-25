Periodic snows; barbaric cold, wind chill ahead

Bitterly low wind chill readings of 15 below to 30 below zero will continue through noon Friday. Wind chill values will return to below zero to around 15 below zero again overnight Friday. In addition, light snow will develop Friday afternoon and evening. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Yet another storm system will bring snow back into the region Sunday into Monday night. Several inches of snow will be possible, especially along and north of the I-74 corridor. South of I-72, a period of rain and freezing rain is possible Monday, with some ice accumulation and glazing possible.

Another period of bitterly cold weather is likely by mid-week, accompanied by gusty winds and near or near-record temperatures..